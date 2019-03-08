By the looks of NeNe Leakes’ “following” section on Instagram, the taping of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 reunion on Thursday, February 7, did not go well.

The OG Housewife, 51, seemingly unfollowed five of her seven castmates on the social media app: full-time Housewives Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille, as well as Friend of the Housewives Tanya Sam. NeNe still follows longtime pal Marlo Hampton and newcomer Shamari DeVoe.

Earlier in the day, the Glee alum teased fans about the upcoming reunion, which is slated to air in three parts starting on Sunday, March 24. “I’m in the house!” she captioned a photo on Instagram of her black pumps, which were adorned with three gold watch bands. “Bring it….RHOA Reunion season 11 #OG #Threat #headbitchincharge #watchoutheels.”

NeNe has had a difficult season amid her husband Gregg Leakes’ battle with stage III colon cancer. She broke down in tears on the February 10 episode while thinking about Gregg, 64, during a cast trip to Tokyo.

“I get that he’s overwhelmed and he’s scared, but I am overwhelmed too,” the New Normal alum admitted to Cynthia, 52, at the time. “It’s a lot for me. I don’t ever get emotional about stuff, but this is making me emotional. It really is. … I’m tired of trying to put on a face for everybody. Nobody is taking care of me.”

After the Sunday, March 3, episode aired, NeNe made headlines for sobbing during her “Bye Wig” party, which she threw while Gregg was in the hospital. Toward the end of the night, she became angry with Kandi, 42, and Porsha, 37, after they ventured into her closet without approval. A camera followed the Xscape singer and the Dish Nation cohost, prompting NeNe to storm behind him and violently rip his shirt.

“No, I did not [overreact],” the Never Make the Same Mistake Twice author insisted during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen later on Sunday. “You don’t have the right to go through my house to open my doors, my closets, my pantries — none of that. When you come to my house, you’re not going to disrespect my home. They were not in the right.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

