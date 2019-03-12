NeNe Leakes says she couldn’t have unfollowed Andy Cohen on Instagram, as the 50-year-old host recently claimed, because she never followed him to begin with!

“I will say it AGAIN!” Leakes, 51, tweeted on Tuesday, March 12. “I was NEVER following @andy on Instagram. He wasn’t following me or any housewives! He knows this! In fact i texted him and asked, why did u say that on WWHL when we don’t follow each other! ALL FACTS! Now go ask him! I NEVER need to lie. For what?”

The war of words started on the Sunday, March 10, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, when a caller asked why the Real Housewives of Atlanta star had unfollowed castmate Cynthia Bailey but not Marlo Hampton.

“I actually heard that she unfollowed everyone on the cast, except Shamari [DeVoe], after the reunion,” Cohen said, laughing.

Hampton, 43, begged to differ. “Everyone? She didn’t unfollow me!” she said, telling fans to wait for the RHOA season 11 reunion to find out the reason behind Leakes’ Instagram purge.

Then, Cohen made the controversial statement. “By the way, the control room is telling me NeNe also unfollowed me,” he announced. “They said she unfollowed me from Instagram, for sure, and they are now checking Twitter.”

The Bravo exec hasn’t publicly rescinded the claim, but he did retweet Leakes’ Twitter denial on Tuesday.

A day prior, Cohen commented on the social media confusion — but, again, made no mention on Instagram. “Nene is right! We follow each other on twitter,” he tweeted on Monday, March 11.

Leakes retweeted the post, adding, “Thank you for clearing that up! Now post this on your stupid Ass blogs.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

