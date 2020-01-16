The reality show strain! Dr. Mehmet Oz revealed that NeNe Leakes’ past health issues — she had a pulmonary embolism in 2013 — might’ve been a result of her Real Housewives of Atlanta drama.

Leakes, 52, discussed her 2013 health scare — as well as her current bathroom problems — with Oz, 59, on the Friday, January 17 episode of The Dr. Oz Show.

According to the doctor, factors that “cause some hemorrhoids and constipation” in addition to “a lot of other things” is “stress,” which Leakes has a lot of in her life thanks to the Bravo TV series.

“You guys have been having a lot of intense discussions on Housewives,” Oz said, which caused the reality star to say, “Yeah, we have.”

The talk show host then asked the New York native how things were going with her costars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore. “Who? I didn’t tell you I had something wrong with my hearing,” she said trying to change the subject. “I didn’t tell you that, did I?”

The Glee alum noted that only Bailey, 52, is an “acquaintance of hers” after Oz called both Bailey and Moore, 48, “two friends, two acquaintance of [hers].”

Leakes admitted that she and the Alabama native are moving in the right direction as the show enters the middle of season 12.

“We’re in a much better place than we were in the beginning of the season,” the Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour host told Oz.

Ahead of season 12, Leakes called out Bailey for claiming she had tried to help the OG peach reconnect with Moore, who she’s been on the outs with for years.

“Cynthia has never tried to get me and Kenya back to together. She’s always tried to get Kenya back with other people, but where I was concerned, she’s never tried to get us together,” Leakes told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019. “For whatever reason, I don’t know why that is.”

Despite not having a relationship with the former Miss USA, Leakes is fine with her being a part of the series.

“I think Kenya’s great for the show. So I didn’t feel any kind of way other than, look, I’m here on the show,” the actress explained to Us. “I’ve been on the show for many years and I want the show to stay around for the next 10 or 15 years.”