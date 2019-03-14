Telling all! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey spilled the reason castmate NeNe Leakes snapped at the taping of the show’s season 11 reunion to Us Weekly, while attending the Bridezillas season 12 fashion show in New York City on Wednesday, March 13.

“It was accountability and taking that,” the model, 52, tells Us exclusively, adding that it’s “not untrue” that the Glee alum has difficulty owning up to her mistakes.

Still, Bailey tells Us that she bears no ill will toward her costar. “I have nothing bad to say about her,” she says. “I hope that we talk about it and work through it … I think we can. I hope we can move past it.”

Bailey also owns up to her own involvement in the drama that occurred during the February 7 filming, telling Us, “The reunion is crazy. I look a little crazy.”

The Bailey Agency School of Fashion founder also appeared alongside costar Marlo Hampton on the Sunday, March 10, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, during which host Andy Cohen was informed by his staff that Leakes was no longer following him on Instagram.

“I actually heard that she unfollowed everyone on the cast, except Shamari [DeVoe] after the reunion,” Cohen, 50, said with a laugh.

“Everyone? She didn’t unfollow me!” Hampton, 43, replied.

The New Normal actress later denied unfollowing the talk show host, tweeting, “I was NEVER following @andy on Instagram.”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum, who has been dealing with husband Gregg Leakes’ cancer battle, also had a freakout on the March 3 episode of the Bravo hit, after Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams entered her closet with a cameraman, going so far as to rip the latter’s shirt in response.

Leakes discussed the incident with Cohen on the WWHL aftershow later that night. “No, I did not [overreact],” she said at the time. “How [are you going to] overreact in your own home? … You don’t have the right to go through my house, open up my doors, my closet, my pantries, none of that, you would feel [disrespected] … when you come to my house, you are not going to disrespect my home. So, they were not in the right.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!