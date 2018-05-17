Nev Schulman denied the allegations of sexual misconduct made by a woman who appeared on MTV’s Catfish after the network announced they have suspended production on the series.

“The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth,” Schulman said in statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, May 17. “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false.”

Schulman, who is the host and executive producer of the Catfish, is referring to a Youtube video posted by a woman named Ayissha Morgan who appeared on season 4 of the MTV series in 2015. Morgan made her accusations using fake names, and fans believe she was referring to Schulman as “Jack” and “the main guy on the show.”

“I have this guy over here making me three times as a uncomfortable as I already am … He just kept asking me, ‘Are you a lesbian or are you bisexual?’ I was like, ‘I’m a lesbian for the 50th f—king time,’” Morgan alleged, adding that “Jack” said he did not believe she was a lesbian, asked to “take her out,” repeatedly called her pretty and asked about her hotel accommodations.

Morgan then traveled to Houston with “Jack” and “John” to continue the production of the series, and claimed at the airport “Jack” said to her, “‘I don’t think you’re a lesbian … I don’t think you met the right guy yet, do you think I’m attractive?’ … ‘I have a big d—k, I would tear your ass up.’”

“He was just like pushing and pushing,” Morgan alleged. Once they arrived in Houston, she agreed to hang out with “Jack” after he repeatedly joked about them sharing the same hotel room and he allegedly asked her if she wanted to “cuddle.”

“It got to the point where it so excessive that it was annoying,” Morgan said of “Jack.”

Morgan also alleged in the video that “Carol,” a production assistant on the series, was “on top of [her]” after a night of drinking beer at the hotel. While she did not go into detail about what allegedly happened between the two of them, she claimed the crew joked about how “Carol” got “some ass” and got “lucky” the following day.

After she wrapped filming, Morgan alleged she did not have her hotel key and “Jack” and “John,” who fans believe is Schulman’s filmmaking partner, Max Joseph, said she could hang out in their room. Morgan claimed “John” left the room and “Jack” passed her a note that read “Do you find me a attractive?” She then alleged that he said “How about you do what you did to Carol to me?” while sitting on her bed and “grabbed [her] arm.”

MTV announced on Thursday that they have launched an investigation into the allegations.“We take these allegations very seriously,” the network said in statement to Us on Thursday. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

Catfish is currently in its seventh season.

