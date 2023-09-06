NFL Alum Hugh Douglas Son Hugh Killed In Georgia Car Crash

Former football player Hugh Douglas’ son Hugh has died after a fatal car crash in Atlanta. He was 20.

Douglas, 52, mourned his late son via Instagram. The former Super Bowl champ posted an array of throwback images of Hugh beginning on Tuesday.

“Your father is the only man that is truly happy you are better than them. You made me so proud,” Douglas, who is currently a radio host for 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia, wrote on Wednesday, September 6, alongside a childhood photo of Hugh.

Hugh’s death was initially announced by Morehouse College, where he was an undergraduate student, via Facebook on Tuesday, September 5.

Related: NFL Tragedies of 2023: The Saddest and Most Shocking Deaths Football fans have had to mourn a heartbreaking amount of NFL stars in 2023. In January 2023, the Detroit Lions confirmed that Jessie Lemonier passed away at the age of 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” a statement from the team read. “Jessie was […]

“Morehouse mourns the loss of Hugh Douglas ’25 and Christion Files Jr. ’25, who were involved in a devastating car accident that resulted in their untimely passing on Monday afternoon,” the social media statement read. “Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family.”

According to the obituary, Hugh was “an exceptional student who displayed immense dedication and promise” as he pursued a degree in business administration with a concentration in finance. Hugh was also a member of the Morehouse Business Association, an AltFinance Fellow, and a Goldman Sachs Fellow as well as an intern at Los Angeles’ Ares Management Corporation this past summer.

Files, a fellow business major, also 20, was Hugh’s friend and roommate. He was the co-captain of the Morehouse track and field team and the media chair for the Junior Class Council.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2023 After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry continued to deal with loss in 2023. Hollywood was dealt a devastating blow with three significant losses in April: Jerry Springer, Harry Belafonte and Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman all died […]

“During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion,” the Facebook statement concluded. “They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Hugh and Christion. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly challenging time.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol and obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hugh and Files had been “traveling fast in a car while passing another vehicle.” Their car left the roadway, struck two utility poles and overturned. Hugh and Files were both pronounced dead on the scene.

Hugh, for his part, is survived by father Douglas, 52 — a former defender for the Philadelphia Eagles — as well as mother Simona Brown and his siblings. (Douglas, who also has two daughters from a previous relationship, and Brown have since divorced.)