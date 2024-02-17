Nick Cannon Shares Why He Doesn t Buy His Sons Valentine s Day Presents

To buy or not to buy — that is the question Nick Cannon finds himself asking when it comes to getting Valentine’s Day gifts for his sons.

“Do I get my sons something for Valentine’s Day, ‘cause they see their sister has something?” Cannon, 43, questioned on the Friday, February 16, episode of the “Counsel Culture Show” podcast.

After his guest, Dr. Laura Berman, responded that she “always” buys her sons gifts for the February holiday, Cannon stated that it is OK for her to do so because she is their mother. “Moms should get the boys something,” he said. “Should dad get his sons something for Valentine’s Day?”

Cannon continued: “It is technically a romantic holiday. I do, I get everybody something but it’s like, most of the time it keeps me out of trouble. I take my daughter out for Valentine’s Day and my son doesn’t get to go.”

Berman, 54, argued that Valentine’s Day is meant to celebrate all kinds of love, not just the romantic kind. “Why does it have to be a heterosexual thing?” she asked before noting that Cannon is not “romantically involved” with any of his kids.

Berman wrapped up the topic by suggesting the father of 12 get his sons a “big stuffed animal” as a way to show his love for them. “Yeah,” he replied, “but I’m not sending them roses.”

As he mentioned during the episode, Cannon took his eldest daughter Monroe, 12, out to dinner to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, February 14. “Best Valentines Date Ever!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned Instagram pics of their night out at the Suga Factory in New York City one day later. (Cannon welcomed Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2011.)

Cannon also shares sons Golden, 6, and Rise, 15 months, and daughter Powerful, 3, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, 2, and daughter Beautiful, 3 months, with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

The Masked Singer host shares daughter Halo, 14 months, with Alyssa Scott, as well as his late son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after a battle with brain cancer.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon confessed during a December 2022 episode of The Checkup With Dr. David Agus. “One, ’cause I’m constantly working, and two, because I’m just spread thin.”

Cannon, however, did manage to spend quality time with seven of his kids in one day last month, and he took fans inside her busy day via his Instagram Story. “Had a daddy daughter date with The Powerful Queen!!!” he captioned a pic of himself with Powerful before going on to visit Rise, Legendary, Zion and Zillion, Onyx and Halo.