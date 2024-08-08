Nick Cannon knows that his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, is the one that got away.

“We belong together,” Cannon, 43, joked to E! News on Tuesday, August 6, referencing Carey’s 2005 hit song of the same name. The actor then said he would “absolutely” get back with Carey, 55, if given the chance. “[I’d] be stupid if I wouldn’t,” he said.

When asked what’s stopping him and Carey from rekindling their romance, Cannon quipped, “She don’t want me.” His “We Playin’ Spades” cohost, Courtney Bee, then poked fun at Cannon’s big clan.

“Yeah, you done left and had, like, 10 kids,” she said.

Related: Nick Cannon's Family Guide: Meet His Children and Their Mothers Doting dad! Nick Cannon has welcomed 12 children over the years — and the little ones are too cute. The Wild ’N Out host first became a father in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple divorced five years later, and they have been coparenting their […]

Cannon, who has welcomed 12 children with six different women including Carey, wasn’t offended by the joke.

“A whole baseball team,” he admitted. “Like, ‘No, you can’t come back home.’”

Cannon became a first-time dad while married to Carey. The former couple tied the knot in 2008, welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011 and divorced in 2016.

In addition to his and Carey’s 13-year-old twins, Cannon shares sons Golden, 7, and Rise, 22 months, and daughter Powerful, 3, with Brittany Bell, twin sons Zion and Zillion, 3, and daughter Beautiful, 20 months, with Abby De La Rosa, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in 2021 after suffering a brain tumor, and daughter Halo, 19 months, with Alyssa Scott, son Legendary, 2, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx, 22 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Related: Celebrity Parents With the Biggest Broods Kris Jenner, Keke Wyatt and more celebrity parents are highly outnumbered at home. Wyatt welcomed her 11th baby, son Ke’zyah, in September 2022, which is her second with husband Zackariah Darring. The singer and Darring also share son Ke’Riah. Wyatt also shares six older children with ex-husband Rahman Morton and three more with ex-husband Michael […]

Cannon said on Tuesday that the mothers of his children get along “amazing” even though he doesn’t “expect them” to.

“Everybody lives their own life, before me and after me,” he explained. “I think that’s how you keep the peace and [keep] everybody moving. Like, everybody [is] worried about themselves and not worried about what someone else is [doing]. As long as the kids are happy and they have the strongest understanding, I think that’s what makes sense. You gotta operate out of that.”

Cannon previously said that Carey has no problems with his ever-expanding family.

“She’s like, ’As long as you don’t bring none of that bulls—t to the Manor of Carey,’” he said during a May 2023 appearance on the “Jason Lee Show” podcast. “She lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit.”

Cannon added that the “Always Be My Baby” singer is “high frequency” and always “encourages” him.

“She always asks me, ‘You aight? You good? How you doing? You handling it all?’” he said. “She’s like, ‘Yo, let’s make sure we on the same page every day.’”

Given that he’s so in sync with his first coparent, Cannon is getting sentimental about the fact that he and Carey’s children are growing up.

“We gonna be done soon,” he told E! News on Tuesday. “We got teenagers now. I’m about to shed a tear. It’s happening too fast.”

Carey, for her part, gushed about her and Cannon’s kids to the same outlet earlier this month.

“I love them so much. They’re really good kids,” she said. “I don’t think that they’re bad or evil in any way, like I was. They’re really good kids, and they’re very smart and they’re funny.”