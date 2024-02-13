Nick Carter’s Sister Bobbie Jean Carter’s Cause of Death Revealed

Nick Carter’s sister Bobbie Jean Carter’s cause of death has been confirmed nearly two months later.

Bobbie Jean’s death was caused by intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner in Florida. The medical examiner ruled the death accidental, TMZ and Page Six reported on Tuesday, February 13.

Bobbie Jean’s mom, Jane Carter, announced on Saturday, December 23, that her daughter had died at the age of 41.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” Jane shared in a statement with TMZ at the time. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Stars We’ve Lost After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry dealt with more loss in 2023. Hollywood mourned three significant losses in April: Jerry Springer, Harry Belafonte and Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman all died within days of his each other. […]

She continued: “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Jane and ex-husband Robert Carter shared five children together: Bobbie Jean, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, Leslie and twins Aaron and Angel. Bobbi Jean’s passing comes more than one year after son Aaron died at age 23 in November 2022 from an accidental drowning due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam. 10 years prior, daughter Leslie died of an accidental drug overdose in January 2012. She was 25. (Robert, for his part, died in 2017 at the age of 65.)

Hours after Jane confirmed her daughter’s death, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Bobbie Jean’s loved ones believe she suffered a cardiac arrest. The insider also noted that Nick, 43, was having a “hard time processing” her unexpected passing.

One day after Bobbie Jean’s death, her younger sister, Angel, paid tribute to her late sibling on social media.

“To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend,” Angel, 36, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 24. “Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

She continued: “Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

Angel went on to say that people need to “reduce stigmas” around “seeking mental health support.”

“I love you BJ, you’re free now,” she wrote.

Bobbie Jean is survived by daughter Bella, mother Jane and siblings Angel and Nick.