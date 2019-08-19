



What’s his number? Nick Viall joked that he’s had fewer sexual partners than Blake Horstmann — but more than Colton Underwood.

The former Bachelor, 38, took to his Instagram on Sunday, August 18, for his weekly “Questions with Nick” series, where he answers questions from his followers. When one fan asked “how many lifetime sexual partners” he’s had, the reality star got candid about his sex life — and the sex lives of his fellow Bachelor Nation alums.

“Less than Blake more than Colton,” Viall responded.

Viall competed on seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette, where he famously slept with Bachelorettes Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Underwood became ABC’s first virgin Bachelor when he starred on season 23 of the series. During the finale, Underwood hinted that he lost his virginity to winner Cassie Randolph.

Horstmann currently stars on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he’s involved in a controversy with contestants Kristina Schulman, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams. In the Paradise premiere, Miller-Keyes revealed that Horstmann slept with her and Schulman on back-to-back nights during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival in April. The news came after Horstmann’s Paradise date with Adams.

In a later episode, Miller-Keyes confessed that Horstmann was texting Godwin and “talking about how hot” Adams was while the former Miss North Carolina USA was still in bed with him the next morning. After the first episode of Paradise, Horstmann released intimate texts between him and Miller-Keyes on his Instagram Story, which detailed their conversations before and after their hookup. The texts, which Horstmann tried to use to clear his name, were deleted a few hours later.

On the Wednesday, August 14, episode of his podcast “The Viall Files,” Viall called Horstmann’s decision to release the Miller-Keyes texts “premeditated.”

“I know by talking to a lot of people over the weekend that Blake admitted, ‘I know that she is going to look bad,’” Viall said. “I know that he threatened people about releasing these text messages for months in anticipations coming up, which makes it all that more premeditated.”

Viall continued, “Then he ended up deleting it when it got really nasty, but it’s not like he didn’t realize. This whole idea, ‘I didn’t think this would affect her the way it did’ — he knew. He admitted to it. There’s texts out here of him saying this.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!