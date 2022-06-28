Nick Nemeroff, who performed at Just for Laughs in Montreal, Canada, and participated in CTV Comedy’s Roast Battle Canada, has died. He was 32.

“Nick’s dedication to stand-up comedy was admirable and produced amazing results. He performed on Conan before the age of 30 and was featured in multiple TV tapings, most recently, CTV’s Roast Battle Canada,” the late comedian’s family wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 27. “He drew acclaim in Canada and the US, becoming both a ‘comic’s comic’ and a hit with crowds who were enamored by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy.”

The statement continued: “Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick Nemeroff lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered. RIP Nick. We love you.”

Nemeroff’s agency, Grand Wave Entertainment, also reacted to his death, tweeting, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Nick Nemeroff. We have been so proud to watch Nick grow in to one of Canada’s most popular and respected comedians.”

According to CBC News, the Canada native’s manager, Morgan Flood, noted that his client “died in his sleep” but a cause of death has not been given.

Ahead of his sudden passing, Nemeroff appeared on Conan, The New Wave of Standup and The Stand-Up Show with Jon Dore. He also released a comedy album titled This Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life, which was nominated for a Juno Award in 2021.

The System Error star previously reflected on the hard work that went into creating the album. “I love stand up and jokes more than anything, unfortunately, and this album is the culmination of doing it every night for the past seven years,” he told CBC in 2020. “My biggest hope however is that they leave the album thinking I’m hot.”

At the time, Nemeroff opened up about moving back to Canada from Los Angeles to record the project. “I love and miss the Toronto comedy scene a lot and knew it was the only place I’d ever want to record my first album,” he continued. “Los Angeles and New York will always kind of reign since they have more opportunities, along with buzz-machines that relentlessly churn, but in terms of quality of comedy, Toronto’s my number one.”

No funeral services have been announced for Nemeroff. His obituary page, however, has requested that those mourning Nemeroff donate to a Planned Parenthood chapter since that was “one of the last things” the late actor did.

