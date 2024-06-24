Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey were busy this weekend as they took their three kids to concerts for both The Foo Fighters and Taylor Swift while in London.

“Incredible night with my favorite people watching my favorite band!!” 98 Degrees alum Nick, 50, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 23, alongside a photo of himself, wife Vanessa, 43, and their three children — sons Camden, 11, and Phoenix, 7, and daughter Brooklyn, 9.

The family posed in front of the stage at London Stadium in Stratford, East London where the Foo Fighters played shows on Thursday, June 20, and Saturday, June 22, as part of their Everything or Nothing At All Tour.

“This Man, this Beautiful Man (even more inside than out) and his Incredible Family!” NCIS Hawaii’s Vanessa captioned a photo shared via Instagram on Sunday, in which she and Nick kiss Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl on the cheek.

Related: See Every Celebrity Who Attended Taylor Swift's London 'Eras Tour' Shows Taylor Swift sold out Wembley Stadium eight times on her Eras Tour for both fans and celebrities alike. Swift, 34, kicked off her London residency on June 21, where she performed a three-hour set of her biggest musical hits from Fearless to The Tortured Poets Department. While she grooved to her sick beats from the […]

“Thank You Forever for the Love you show us!” her caption continued. “To have the kids see you as a Rocker, but more importantly a Dad is EVERYTHING! We Love the magic you exude and the welcome your family always shares! What a perfect way to end our Lachey Family Summer on the Run! Music, Family, Friends & LOTS of Love! 🤘🏽❤️.”

While in London, the Lachey family had another epic night of music at Wembley Stadium to see 34-year-old Swift’s Eras Tour, where the “So High School” singer has so far performed three shows of her sold-out, eight-night residency at the venue. Swift and the Foo Fighters both played in London on Saturday night when Grohl, 55, dissed the Eras Tour, alleging the pop star does not perform her songs live.

“I know we were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her Eras Tour. I’m telling you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” Grohl said on stage.

“So we like to call our tour ‘The Errors Tour’ because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few f—king errors as well,” he told the crowd. “That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f–king place.”

Related: Celebrities on Their Favorite Taylor Swift Era or Song: Ryan Gosling, More While Taylor Swift has always been a mastermind when it comes to songwriting, there are certain tracks — and eras — that hold a special place in some celebrities’ hearts. For Ryan Gosling, there’s one particular tune that he’ll always leave a blank space for in his music library. “‘All Too Well’ right now has […]

Grohl’s comments didn’t stop Vanessa and Brooklyn (along with the Lachey boys) from having a blast at the Eras Tour show.

“So many core memories were created,” Vanessa shared via Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos and videos from Swift’s performance at Wembley. “Thank You @taylorswift for this incredible night we all won’t forget. (Especially me & Brooklyn!) Watching my entire family light up and share our love of music and dancing for hours to you will forever be a favorite moment for me. These last two days in London have filled our cups! Lots of music, family & LOVE. Now… homeward bound. 🫶🏽.”

Swift, for her part, appeared to respond to Grohl’s comments on stage during her Sunday, June 23, concert. “Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” Swift said to the crowd, per social media footage. “And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”