Nick Viall would like to be excluded from this narrative. The former Bachelor denied having any role in Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti’s decision to not invite his ex-fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, to their upcoming nuptials.

“I have nothing to do with it. You know?” the 38-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively at Iaconetti and Haibon’s bridal shower on Wednesday, June 5. “But I think when it comes to people’s weddings, they have the right to think about their needs first.”

Haibon broke the news to Grimaldi, who cohosts the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast with him and Dean Unglert, during an April episode of their show.

“I totally get it … I understand and … I don’t want to make an ass of myself by making an assumption, but I assume it’s because of a particular person,” an emotional Grimaldi said on the April 21 episode. “I’m not mad, I’m not anything, I’m mostly just sad.”

Grimaldi and Viall got engaged during the season 21 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March 2017. They called it quits five months after the episode aired. Haibon stood by his decision to not invite the special education teacher to his and Iaconetti’s August nuptials during an interview with Us earlier this month.

“Vanessa and I talked about it. And I think a lot of people just misunderstood and I think it was just a little bit of a trigger for me, because it’s dealing with something that’s very personal,” the 30-year-old told Us on Saturday, June 1. “If there’s any point in my life to be selfish, I think I’m allowed to be selfish about the wedding.”

Even though his ex will not be present, Viall is still planning to attend the wedding solo.

“I would only bring someone if I was in a committed relationship,” he told Us at Wednesday’s shower, which was presented by Crate & Barrel and the “Almost Famous” podcast.

Us confirmed in January that Grimaldi, for her part, is dating Canadian businessman Josh Wolfe.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

