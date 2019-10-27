



Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! Nick Viall paid tribute to Peter Weber with a Halloween costume that poked fun at the upcoming Bachelor’s recent accident that left him with a serious facial injury.

Viall, 39, posted a photo of himself wearing a pilot’s shirt with a pair of aviators tucked into the pocket and holding a pilot’s hat and rose. He also sported a bandaid on his forehead.

“Just a Pilot on a flight for love .. will probably crash into a windmill tonight,” the former Bachelor star captioned the picture.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that Weber, 28, “suffered a serious injury” while filming season 24 of The Bachelor on location in Costa Rica. A source told Us the pilot “split open his face” on two glasses that he was carrying.

“It was a two-hour drive from the course to the hospital in San Jose; he got 22 stitches in his face,” the source told Us at the time. “The reason he traveled for two hours to a hospital was that this specific hospital had a surgeon that specialized in his injuries. He underwent surgery.”

In a statement to Us, host Chris Harrison confirmed Weber’s injury but assured fans that the season would continue filming.

“Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway,” Harrison, 48, said. “He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

Weber competed for Hannah Brown‘s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette. Although he didn’t receive the final rose, he made headlines when Brown revealed to contestant Luke Parker that she had sex several times in a windmill with another contestant — later revealed to be Weber.

“I have had sex. And honestly, Jesus still loves me. From obviously how you feel, me f–king in a windmill, you probably wanna leave,” Brown, 28, told Parker, 24. “I f–ked in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time!”

Viall, for his part, had his own drama during his season of The Bachelor. Although he got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi during the season 21 finale, which aired in March 2017, the special education teacher, 32, didn’t want to get engaged on TV.

“I had a conversation with him, and I said, ‘Listen, wouldn’t it be better if we just date outside of the show and then get engaged? ‘Cause that’d be more meaningful. We’d get to know each other,’” she said on the October 22 episode of the podcast “Let’s Talk About It With Taylor Nolan.”

For Grimaldi, their public engagement was the reason their relationship lasted as long as it did.

“He brought up something really important, and I think if we weren’t engaged, we would’ve broken up sooner,” she said.