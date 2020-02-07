Nick Viall Demi Burnett Should Be Next Bachelorette Star

Former Bachelor star Nick Viall is throwing his support behind fellow Bachelor Nation member Demi Burnett, whom he thinks would make a great lead for The Bachelorette.

“Demi’s a good friend. So, you know, I’m biased,” the “Viall Files” podcast host, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively while speaking about his Valentine’s Day collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts and Grubhub on Thursday, February 6. “I think she’s funny and interesting and as open to love as anyone else. [I] just personally think she’d be fun to watch.”

He continued, “I’m a big fan of Demi and if they were to cast her, it certainly could be an interesting element knowing that she is attracted to both men and women. That would be an interesting element to potentially incorporate. I would be a fan of that, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see.”

In Viall’s campaign for the 24-year-old Texas native, he pointed out that the ladies from Peter Weber ’s season of The Bachelor haven’t necessarily been favored among fans.

“This season we’re only halfway through, so it might change. We don’t know if Peter’s gonna end up with someone. We don’t know who that might be,” he explained. “There’s still a good chunk of the season left, so I know a lot of people right now seem to be frustrated with the collective group of women right now. No one really is, kind of, outshining or, you know, potential leads. But that could change as well.”

Viall also addressed the likelihood of The Bachelor franchise expanding to accommodate same-sex romances. Though he had “no idea” about what could be in store, he pointed out that “the show is always open to new things.”

“They introduced Demi’s relationship with Kristian [Haggerty] and so I don’t see why they wouldn’t,” he explained. “I guess part of that might have to do with casting. It is about finding the right matches. I don’t know how that would go, but I don’t think they’d be against it, but that’s not really for me to say.”

Burnett became a fan favorite on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor last year. She returned to the Bachelor world in the summer of 2019 to find love on Bachelor in Paradise. During her time on the summer spinoff, Burnett revealed to the world that she is interested in both men and women. Haggerty, the woman she fell for before heading to Paradise, joined the ABC series to continue pursuing their love, and they left Mexico as an engaged couple.

Burnett and Haggerty, 27, called off their engagement in October 2019. The former Bachelor contestant confirmed the split via Instagram, noting that they “have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship.”

Since the separation, Burnett tweeted in January that she was “talking to a guy with a lot of tattoos.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe