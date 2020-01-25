Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, got into a heated argument with her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill in L.A. on Friday, January 24.

TMZ reports that the verbal altercation happened at Maxfield clothing store in West Hollywood and that Meek, who was dressed in white, was being held back from escalating the argument before he was escorted out of the store by his own security team and store employees.

The “Going Bad” rapper, 32, reportedly had an entourage of 10, while Minaj and her husband were shopping alone.

In a video posted by TMZ, Petty, 41, could be heard calling Mill a “p—sy” while the “Megatron” rapper, 37, called her ex a “bitch” and implied that he can’t get over her.

Rapper Retch was also at the store and posted photos on Instagram showing him posing separately with Minaj and Mill. In an Instagram Live video, he claimed that “everything was all love” and “then a whole commotion just started” and alleged that Petty wanted to fight with Mill.

Minaj and Mill dated for two years before she confirmed their split in January 2017. She opened up about their breakup in an interview with Elle the following year, saying, “I remember feeling like I could do anything at one time in my life. And somewhere along the line, I just started second-guessing myself, for whatever reason … as soon as I realized that I could actually live and breathe, and eat and sleep, and walk and talk without having a boyfriend, something clicked in me.”

“Becoming single was one of the things that made me feel strong and powerful,” the rapper continued in her June 2018 interview. “The fact that I am a young woman who doesn’t need a man for money. I don’t need a man for a job. I’ve never had to f—k for beats. I’ve never had to f—k for a record deal. I don’t have those pressures. I get up when I want, shop when I want.”

The “Good Form” rapper and Petty first dated when they were teenagers and reconnected in 2018. The Grammy winner confirmed their relationship on Instagram that December. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the former American Idol judge was “absolutely head over heels in love.”

“She fell hard and fast,” the insider added. “She hasn’t smiled this much in a long time.”

The couple wed in October 2019, four months after Minaj revealed on her Queen Radio show that they’d gotten a marriage license.

“I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness,” she told fans in June. “It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”