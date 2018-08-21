Clearing things up — kind of? Nicki Minaj spoke about calling out Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, joking that her real issue is with the couple’s 6-month-old daughter, Stormi.

The “Chun-Li” singer, 35, clarified her statements from over the weekend, in which she slammed the “Butterfly Effect” rapper and Jenner after Scott’s Astroworld landed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts, ahead of Minaj’s Queen at No. 2.

“I love Kylie, I love Kim. I actually love all of them. I know that you guys are saying me and baby Stormi have beef. Yes, we do. Now, this is what the f–k is happening today: Me against baby Stormi. We have this rivalry now,” Minaj said on Queen Radio on Tuesday, August 21. “I’m going to start from scratch.”

The “Bang Bang” rapper was referring to her comments on Sunday, August 19, in which she suggested that the 21-year-old’s star power played a part in Minaj’s album not taking the top spot. “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope ass album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing,” she tweeted. “#Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.”

The “Barbie Dreams” singer also shared a screenshot of the Instagram post, in which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star promoted her boyfriend’s upcoming Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour, saying she and Stormi were “ready” for it. Minaj captioned the shot, “Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA!”

Scott, 26, seized an opportunity following his performance at the MTV VMAs on Monday, August 20, to remind his fans — and possibly Minaj, who was also in attendance — that his album is No. 1. “Astroworld, No. 1 right now! VMAs, make some noise!” the “Goosebumps” rapper proudly proclaimed to the audience.

While Minaj — who attended Jenner’s 21st birthday party on August 9 — may claim to love the Lip Kit founder’s famous family, there seems to be no love lost with Scott. Minaj named him the ‘Ho N—ga of the Week,’ during her segment on Queen Radio: “Travis Scott is out here selling fu–ing clothes and got ya’ll thinking he’s selling music.”

