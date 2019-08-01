



A true ally. Amid the criticism Nicki Minaj has received for her relationship with boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, the rapper has found support in Wendy Williams.

“Regardless of all that, (cuz we don’t know the fakks [sic] on that) thank you Wendy,” Minaj, 36, tweeted on Wednesday, July 31.

The “Megatron” rapper’s appreciation tweet was in reference to a clip a fan shared of the 55-year-old daytime TV host speaking about Minaj’s romance on The Wendy Williams Show. The supporter noted how “understanding” Williams was of the Barbershop: Next Cut star’s relationship.

“You don’t have to clap with me,” Williams began. “But this woman has amassed a fortune and she’s very famous and no matter what you have, when you turn the key to your abode and there’s no one there but crickets, it’s not all good and so, she also says she wants to get married before having a baby — how rare these days. So, I say good for you, Nicki.”

Regardless of all that, (cuz we don’t know the fakks on that) thank you Wendy https://t.co/T5fCaaLB5f — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) July 31, 2019

The Ask Wendy author continued by theorizing that “maybe she’s pregnant now,” adding that “we’ll be following” for new Minaj updates.

Williams’ defense of Minaj comes after the “Chun-Li” artist stood by Petty, who has an extensive criminal record, during an episode of her Queen Radio show last week. At the time, Minaj ranted about how she could not grasp why outsiders continued to drag her relationship.

“When people say things, like, about who I’m with, about ‘Oh, my God. You lowered your standards and you should’ve been with this and this man,’ it’s so sad to me that you hoes are readily and available to sell your p–sy to the highest f—ing bidder,” Minaj said. “That when people find real love and a person is with a n–ga that loved or liked them before they had a dime in their f–king pocket, how do y’all not understand that? How do y’all not understand happiness vs. clout?”

A source at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Record/County Clerk Office told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 30, that Minaj and Petty purchased a marriage license in California the day before. According to TMZ, the couple were seen at the Beverly Hills Courthouse’s marriage license bureau window.

Ever since the “Anaconda” MC announced the couple’s relationship in December 2018, fans have been critical of their involvement. Petty has a controversial past, as he is a registered sex offender and has served time for manslaughter.

Minaj has also defended her pairing with the ex-con on multiple occasions. In June, she tweeted about the duo’s protective nature over her.

“He won’t even say the word ‘Nicki.’ He has called me Onika since I was 15 so it’s hard to change that,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t date anyone cuz I’m about to be married to my soulmate. But that was the problem, others r infatuated w/ Nicki Minaj he DGAF about this industry & is very protective.”

