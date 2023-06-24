Stars — they’re just like Us! Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s luxurious life may have been splashed everywhere in the 2000s, but she has all of the same ‘90s faves as we do.

“My celebrity crush growing up was Rider Strong from Boy Meets World,” the fashion designer, 39, exclusively tells Us Weekly, revealing her childhood idolization of “all of the ’90s supermodels,” including Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford.

“They were cool and glamorous,” she gushes. As for her “most starstruck moment”? Rothschild and her older sister, Paris Hilton, may have mingled with countless A-listers over the years, but Rothschild’s most awe-inspiring encounter with another celebrity was “meeting the original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210,” she tells Us.

In the years since her childhood — and the days of partying alongside her sister, 42, Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan and more in the 2000s — Nicky married James Rothschild in 2015 and welcomed daughters Lily-Grace, 6, and Teddy, 5, and a son, 11 months. While she may have settled down, the Hilton hotel heiress’ life is just as glamorous.

“On Saturday nights, I’ll be at my country house in a cozy robe by the fire with my family,” she tells Us, explaining how she and her daughters enjoy “baking cupcakes” and “playing Scrabble” the following afternoon.

At the end of the day, Nicky has the perfect wind-down regimen.

“I decompress after a long day with a hot bath, aimlessly scrolling the internet or Netflix,” she shares.

Keep scrolling to see more fun facts about Nicky — including her dream vacation, the celeb she was mistaken for “all the time” in high school and more:

1. The most starstruck moment I’ve had was meeting the original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210.

2. My bulls—t radar is 99.99 percent accurate.

3. My first car was a Mercedes.

4. The most famous person in my phone book is perhaps Paris Hilton.

5. I’m dying to go to Thailand. The beaches look amazing and I’m obsessed with Thai food.

6. My favorite items in my wardrobe are my Nicky Hilton x French Sole ballet flats. I live in them!

7. My favorite room is my bathroom. I have a chair I lounge in. I lock the door and do all my emails. It’s my quiet place.

8. My celebrity crush growing up was Rider Strong from Boy Meets World.

9. My alternate profession would be a stylist. I love dressing up.

10. On Saturday nights, I’ll be at my country house in a cozy robe by the fire with my family.

11. On Sunday afternoons, you’ll find me baking cupcakes with my daughters and playing Scrabble.

12. The songs that bring back the best memories are any by the Black Eyed Peas.

13. My go-to karaoke song is any[thing] by Whitney Houston.

14. My favorite guilty pleasure TV show is The Real Housewives of Miami.

15. I decompress after a long day with a hot bath, aimlessly scrolling the internet or Netflix.

16. My ideal comfort food is macaroni and cheese. Nothing better!

17. My favorite meal to cook is lasagna.

18. My No. 1 beauty tip is to take care of your skin. Invest in it.

19. In high school, I used to get mistaken for Sarah Michelle Gellar all the time.

20. My favorite movie is Bridesmaids.

21. Philanthropy is important to me. I work closely with the Hilton Foundation, and I also sit on the boards of God’s Love We Deliver and Animal Haven.

22. I can’t live without U Beauty’s The Plasma Lip Compound. It hydrates and plumps, leaving lips super soft.

23. Growing up, I loved all of the ’90s supermodels: Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer,

Cindy Crawford, etc. They were cool and glamorous.

24. A common misconception is that I grew up in a hotel having room service every day and got a credit card at 12 years old.

25. My first name is Nicholai, but my classmates couldn’t pronounce it properly when I was little, so it turned into Nicky.