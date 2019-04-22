Nicolas Cage’s divorce from estranged wife Erika Koike, whom he split from four days after their wedding, is taking a turn for the ugly.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Koike, 34, filed papers on Friday, April 19, seeking spousal support following her brief marriage to the National Treasure star, 55.

The papers claim that Koike is entitled to the funds “given the length of the parties’ relationship.” Koike alleges that she endured “lost career opportunities” as a result of her loss of the relationship and damage to her reputation. In addition, the request also asks the court to take into account “the respective financial conditions of the parties” and the cost for her to regain financial independence.

The makeup artist is also seeking “reasonable attorney’s fees and costs of suit.”

Cage and Koike tied the knot in Las Vegas on March 23 after nearly one year of dating.

Four days later, however, the Between Worlds star filed for an annulment of their marriage and requested a divorce in the event that an annulment was not possible.

He claimed in his court documents, filed on March 27, that he “lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Koike]” due to a high level of intoxication.

“[He] reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions,” the papers alleged.

The director also alleges that Koike had hidden pertinent information from him, such as “the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person,” and “the full nature and extent of her criminal history.”

Cage was previously married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley and Alice Kim, with whom he shares son Kal-El, 13. The actor also shares son Weston, 28, with ex Christina Fulton.

