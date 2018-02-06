Nicole Eggert Files Police Report Against Scott Baio Alleging Sexual Assault

Nicole Eggert filed a police report against Scott Baio on Tuesday, February 6, alleging he molested her when she was between 14 and 17.

As previously reported, the actress, 46, has accused her Charles in Charge costar of sexually assaulting her when they worked together on the sitcom, which ran from 1984-1990. Baio has vehemently denied the allegations.

Eggert’s lawyer Lisa Bloom confirmed to the New York Daily News that the Baywatch alum spoke to Los Angeles Police on Tuesday.

“Nicole answered all of their questions and told her story of sexual abuse by Scott Baio when she was a minor,” Bloom said in a statement to the News.

“We appreciate the Los Angeles police detectives’ interest in this case, and we will fully cooperate with their investigation,” she continued. “Many have reached out to Nicole and me to say that they witnessed inappropriate behavior from Scott Baio when Nicole was underage. We provided those names to the police today.”

TMZ reports that Alexander Polinsky, who played Adam Powell on Charles in Charge, accompanied Eggert and told detectives he witnessed some of the alleged abuse.

In a series of tweets late last month, Eggert accused the former Happy Days star of digitally penetrating her when she was 14, alleging the assaults continued for a number of years and included sexual intercourse when she was 17.

“I was a willing participant to an extent,” Eggert told Megyn Kelly on January 30. “There was a lot of manipulation that went into it. It wasn’t a ‘hold me down rape me’ situation, but I was 17.”

Baio, 57, denied her claims in an interview with Good Morning America on January 31, but confirmed that they did have sex one time, when she was 18. He said he wasn’t worried that she would go to the police with her allegations, telling Amy Robach, “Why would I have a concern over something that I didn’t do?”

