Nicole Kidman found the cutest way possible to spend her holiday season.

Kidman, 56, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 27, to share photos of herself bottle-feeding baby lambs on what appeared to be her and husband Keith Urban’s farm in Australia. “Holiday chores,” she captioned the sweet snaps.

The Oscar winner opted for a laidback look on the brisk winter day, donning black leggings, a navy puffer coat and a pair of white sneakers. She completed the outfit with a dark blue baseball cap and pulled her hair back into a low bun.

Kidman and Urban, 56, purchased their Bunya Hill estate, which is located in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, in 2008. The property spans around 111 acres and reportedly cost $6.5 million.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2005, share daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 12, and typically split their time between their farmhouse and their residence in Nashville. When speaking to Vogue in 2015, Kidman explained that the “simplicity,” “air,” and “peace” the family finds on the farm is what initially drew them to it. (Kidman is also mom to daughter Bella, 31, and son Connor, 28, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.)

The two-story Georgian mansion is equipped with 10 marble fireplaces, a pool room and library. Kidman, however, noted that her favorite part of the farm is the family’s “six alpacas, hens that produce fresh eggs, Black Angus cows, and an orchard that provides fruit for Kidman to make homemade jam.” She added that Urban’s music is “perfect for this countryside activity we have with cows grazing in the backyard.”

In January 2020, Kidman and Urban learned that their home was under threat from bushfires devastating Australia. While attending a Golden Globe event in Los Angeles at the time, Kidman apologized to reporters for being “so distracted” with “everything that’s happening” back in her home country.

Hours later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kidman looked “tired and sad” after finding out that her house was in danger and was “crying” before walking the red carpet. (Kidman’s rep later confirmed to Us that her house was not affected by the fire.)

The news came shortly after she and Urban announced that they were donating $500,000 to support those fighting the bushfires. “Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” the duo wrote via Instagram. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

2020’s terrifying fires weren’t the first time Kidman and Urban have given back to their community. In 2018, the couple pledged $100,000 to the Farm Aid Telethon to help drought-stricken farmers who were fighting for their livelihoods. During an appearance on the Today show, Kidman shared, “We love Australia and we realize that there’s been a crippling drought crisis and the rural communities are doing it really, really hard right now so we want to do our bit.”