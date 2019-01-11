Gym, tan, marriage problem rumors! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi clapped back at reports that she and Jionni LaValle are having relationship issues.

“I feel like if I don’t post pictures of Jionni or he doesn’t post pictures with me, it’s like we have marital issues and it’s not even the case,” the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star, 31, who is expecting her third child with LaValle, also 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 7. “Jionni just wants nothing to do with the spotlight and I’m like, ‘Babe, when you marry me, sometimes we got to take pictures together.’ He’s like, ‘Nah, I’m good.’ I feel like, when people don’t see us together in pictures, it’s like, ‘OK, something must be wrong.’”

The MTV personality added, “We’re not perfect, you know? You have to put effort in and compromise and work on it. We’re not in a bad place. I love him so much.”

Polizzi, who announced her third pregnancy in November 2018, also told Us how her hubby of more than three years has been doting on her. “He’s helping me with the kids a lot, so me feeling this way and feeling disgusting and not in good moods, he usually takes the kids off my hands,” she explained of the couple’s son Lorenzo, 6, and daughter Giovanna, 4. “He lets me rest all day on Sunday. He’s just really forgiving with my attitude, which is great, because usually if he’s not, we have a full-blown fight.”

The Snooki & Jwoww alum previously defended her marriage amid divorce rumors in April 2018. “I’m still proudly wearing my ring. I love him to death,” she said at the time. “I think people worry because we never take pictures together and post on Instagram. He hates pictures, he hates his fame life. He likes to be quiet and reserved, which humbles me.”

“So I think if I don’t take pictures with him or I don’t share my life with him, people are like, ‘Are you still with your husband?’ I don’t need to share with the world what me and my husband are going through,” she continued. “We are totally fine. We don’t post our life on social media, but I love him to death and he’s my best friend and he’s just a little shy so leave him alone.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

