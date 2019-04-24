Things between Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are definitely heating up, but the WWE diva is still not ready to call the professional dancer her boyfriend.

“He’s an amazing cook, he’s an amazing lover,” the 35-year-old told her twin sister, Brie Bella, on the “The Bellas Podcast,” released on Wednesday, April 24. “He does work around the house.”

Brie then injected, “So, he’s your boyfriend?”

“No … Because I’m not ready,” Nikki replied.

The Total Bellas star started seeing her former Dancing With the Stars partner in January, nine months after she called off her wedding to former fiancé John Cena. While she maintained on Wednesday that they are not exclusive, she did rave about Chigvintsev’s “graceful legs.”

“I had to borrow sweatpants one time, I almost lit them on fire I was so embarrassed,” Nikki dished. “They were baggy on him and on me it looked like skinny jeans. I was like, ‘What the F?’ This is not cool. And can you imagine when I’m on top? That I’m gonna save that for a whole other episode. Thighs galore, girl.”

Earlier this month, Nikki referred to her romance with Chigvintsev as “dating heavy” during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“Like, I only stay the night at his house. … But I don’t like the titles ‘boyfriend and girlfriend.’ It freaks me out,” she explained on April 5 before admitting that she would be “bothered” if she found Chigvintsev was seeing other people.

She added: “I am at a different place, so I might actually be like, ‘OK, this is not meant to be. Next.’”

While time will tell if the twosome ever make their relationship official, they appeared to be very happy together at DWTS pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s wedding on April 13.

“I was Artem’s date. It was beautiful. It was so intimate, beautiful, fun,” Nikki told Brie on Wednesday’s podcast about the nuptials. “[The first dance] was just them dancing normal. You could just see the love in their eyes.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!