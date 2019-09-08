



A bond that can’t be broken! John Cena and Nikki Bella might have split more than a year ago, but the Blockers actor remains close to the Total Divas star’s grandma.

“I love it,” Bella, 35, told Us Weekly at USA Today’s Wine & Food Experience in Brooklyn on Saturday, September 7. “He’s so good to my grandmother, it’s amazing.”

She added: “My exes, they keep in touch with my family. They talk to my family but not to me.”

Brie Bella — who was also on hand to dish about the sister’s 10-city USA Today’s Wine & Food Experience tour this fall with their Belle Radici Wines — shared that Cena, 42, and their grandma are “very close.”

When asked directly if Cena is in contact with Brie, she simply state that the athlete is “in touch with a lot of the family.”

Nicki, meanwhile, isn’t bothered by the communication. “I’m, like, a very spiritual person so I think the majority of my boyfriends ended up being my friends because I always felt like even though you’ve had a breakup, you’ve had this strong connection with someone in your life, why not keep them in your life?” she explained to Us. “Like, I’ve never had an issue with that and vice versa, like I love it because it’s like I spent so long with that person and they gave me so much and I gave them so much so I love how they’re still in contact with my family.”

Cena and Nicki dated for six years, but ultimately ended their engagement in April 2018. The E! TV personality has since moved on with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

The Trainwreck star, for his part, has recently been linked to Shay Shariatzadeh, whom he was first spotted with in March. The twosome were later seen hanging out backstage at Tampa’s WWE Raw taping in July and shared a kiss over dinner later that same week.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

