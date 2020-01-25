Nikki Bella showed off her engagement ring from fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in a video on Saturday, January 25, and revealed that she is going to change it.

The former WWE star, 36, offered fans a closeup off the large diamond sparkler in a clip with her twin sister, Brie Bella, on her Bella Twins YouTube channel.

“So I finally got my ring back [from the jeweller] but you know what’s crazy is they didn’t fix the little fixes I need so it’s still big,” the Total Bellas star explained as she showed the ring sliding on her finger. “It’s not sized and they couldn’t do the rest like I wanted to so I might be getting this new setting in a month or two. We’ll see. I’ll come back and show you but I wanted to show you how beautiful my ring is.”

“Poor Artem,” Brie chimed in.

“I do love it so much,” Nikki continued.

“He was sweating when he bought this one and now she’s gonna have ‘em reset it,” her sister added.

“Anyway, I’ll tell you the story once I get it reset,” Nikki told her fans. “It just feels good to finally be able to wear my ring. This is so pretty. It’s like a Harry Winston design, how Harry Winston does all their classic rings and, you know me, I’m very classic and old Hollywood type, so I love it.”

Nikki announced the couple’s engagement on January 3, revealing that the Dancing With the Stars alum, 37, had proposed in November while they were in France. “We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!” she wrote on Instagram.

In an appearance on “The Bellas Podcast” on January 15, the Russia-born dancer admitted he found it a challenge to pick out the right ring for his wife-to-be.

“I know Nicole loves, you know, big expensive things and so does a lot of women out there,” he said. “And, as a man, you want to try to give what you think she deserves.”

Nikki and Chigvintsev met when they were partners on DWTS in 2017. At the time, she was engaged to fellow wrestling star John Cena, but they called it quits in April 2018. They later reconciled, only to end things for good in July. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2019 that Nikki and Chigvintsev were dating.