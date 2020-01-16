Nikki Bella has a perfectly good reason for not wearing her new engagement ring two months after her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, proposed.

“I love my ring. That’s why I’m dying for the jeweler to get it sized and fixed,” Bella, 36, revealed on “The Bellas Podcast” on Wednesday, January 15. “I want to start wearing it.”

Chigvintsev, 37, who joined his soon-to-be wife on the podcast, admitted that he found it challenging to find the right diamond for Bella. “I know Nicole loves, you know, big expensive things and so does a lot of women out there,” the Dancing With the Stars veteran said. “And, as a man, you want to try to give what you think she deserves.”

During his appearance, Chigvintsev also revealed how he knew it was the right time to pop the question. “When did I know that I wanted to propose? I can’t recall a specific day,” he shared.

“But I remember this feeling in my mind thinking that, you know, I just don’t see myself being by myself, living without Nicole,” the Russia-born star continued. “So, part of it is because I love her and I just feel this was the perfect, the perfect decision to make, you know? Because, I’ll be honest with you, I just don’t see myself waking up and for her not to be here.”

On January 3, Bella announced that the couple got engaged in November while spending time abroad. In publicizing the news, the retired WWE star shared a photo from their special moment and a selfie with Chigvintsev that featured her sparkling diamond on full display.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November,” she wrote via Instagram. “We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Bella and Chigvintsev first crossed paths in 2017 while partners on Dancing With the Stars’ 25th season. At the time, she was engaged to John Cena but they called it quits in April 2018. They later reconciled their love that May, only to break up for good in July. Us Weekly confirmed that Bella began her romance with Chigvintsev last January, but they didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until March.

Bella gushed about her romance with Chigvintsev to Us exclusively in October. “He lets me be me,” she said at the time. “The attention of what he gives me with my soul, with my personal life, my business life. Like, I have never met anyone who’s so supportive and I have no fear that he’s ever going to leave me for my imperfections, which is so amazing.”