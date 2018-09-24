Keeping a distance? Nikki Bella revealed she hasn’t spoken to her ex fiancé, John Cena, recently.

“He’s doing him and I’m doing me,” Bella, 34, told Entertainment Tonight at the iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday, September 22, noting that the twosome haven’t spoken recently and she’s working on herself. “I slowly feel like I’m doing that. I think it’s happiness, and just fully being happy and that’s what I want.”

Her twin sister, Brie Bella, added: “You’ve gotta find yourself first.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that the Total Bellas star and Cena called off their engagement following six years together. After attempting to repair their relationship for the next three-and-a-half months, the pair split for good in July.

“After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways,” the WWE Diva said in a statement to Us at the time. “I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

As for dating someone new, Nikki told Us earlier this month that her dating life is “kind of boring.”

“Gosh, I’m pretty lame. Usually the person that I date at night is Netflix and my black licorice,” she exclusively revealed on the red carpet of Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers bash on September 12. “They’re very satisfying.”

She added: “I’ve just been busy working and I just love everything that [my sister] and I are up to. It’s just been a lot of fun.”

