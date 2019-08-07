



Celebs were out and about this week, from Nikki Reed stunning in a two-piece at the MADE Rodarte event, to LeBron James visiting the Museum of Dream Space in L.A., to Post Malone putting on a show-stopping performance in NYC. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Nikki Reed attended the MADE Rodarte event presented by MasterCard at Milk Studios in L.A.

— Katherine Schwarzenegger rocked a bodysuit from n:philanthropy while out and about in Beverly Hills.

— Lara Pia Arrobio hosted an intimate dinner at San Vincente Bungalows to celebrate the launch of her female-focused podcast, Pia’s Podcast, powered by Cash App.

— LeBron James visited the Museum of Dream Space in L.A.

— Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich enjoyed Qui cocktails while celebrating their film After the Wedding at a Chopard bash at The Crown, the rooftop of Hotel 50 Bowery.

— Devon Gilfillian kicked off Disney’s new initiative, the True Original Summer of Music, at Levi’s House of Strauss, with an intimate concert performance in L.A.

— Larsa Pippen attended The Honey Birdette Bodyguard Collection Launch Party at Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood.

— Victoria Justice got her hair done at the Bed Head Hotel Festival popup at the Freehand Hotel in Chicago.

— DJ Lindsay Luv spun tunes at the VIP cocktail hour at the Active and Swim Collective trade show where brands including Beach Bunny, Beyond Yoga, Gigi C Bikinis and more were showcased.

— Rob Gronkowski “Gronk” and former Patriots running-back Stevan Ridley enjoyed bites and drinks at Legasea Seafood Brasserie and Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge.

— Paige Mycoskie, founder of ’70s-inspired California lifestyle brand Aviator Nation, took part in the Flatwater Foundation Challenge, a five-day, 100KM paddle-board adventure in the waters off Iceland.

— WE.org launched a ME to WE collection of back-to-school supplies where each purchase gives back to teachers across America via the WE Teachers program.

— Post Malone put on an intimate show at The Cutting Room where he was backed by Sublime with Rome and surprised fans with a cover of “Santeria.”

— Rachel Drori, CEO of Daily Harvest, and Catt Sadler led a discussion and workshop for female entrepreneurs at The Wing in West Hollywood.

