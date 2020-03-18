Celebs were out and about this week, from Nikki Reed wearing a chic suit jacket and slip dress to celebrate Rachel Zoe’s spring Box of Style, to Alessandra Ambrosio taking a stroll in L.A., to Farrah Abraham attending REGARD Magazine’s 10-year anniversary party in Beverly Hills. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Nikki Reed rocked a black suit jacket and slip dress by Rachel Zoe Collection to celebrate the designer’s spring Box of Style at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, where guests enjoyed specialty Tanqueray No. TEN cocktails.



About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Alessandra Ambrosio was out and about in L.A. wearing an Ultracor Altitude Hexacor Crop Top Bra and Hexacor Leggings.

— Farrah Abraham attended REGARD Magazine’s 10-year anniversary party, presented by Héloïse Lloris Champagne and My Green Network, at the Sofitel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills.

— Julie Sarana a.k.a. Sincerely Jules celebrated her 51-piece collection with Billabong at Bend Goods in L.A.

— Gretchen Rossi posed with Lisa Arasheben and singer Kimberly Dawn at Gilda Garza’s debut of her collaboration piece, the Karl Lagerfeld diamond pendant, with Jason of Beverly Hills at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— American Idol alum, Gabby Barrett, was named one of SiriusXM’s Future Five for 2020 and her song “I Hope” is the No. 7 most-streamed country song of 2020 to date.

8 Times Female Country Music Stars Stood Their Ground

— Arnette celebrated the new Post Malone x Arnette Tattoo Collection, a sustainable new drop for 2020 inspired by Post Malone’s signature ink, which is now available at SunglassHut.com.