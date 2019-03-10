Norman Reedus is thankful for his girlfriend, Diane Kruger, ever day of the year. The Walking Dead star shared a rare black-and-white photo of the Troy actress on Instagram on Saturday, March 9 — and she was very pregnant at the time!

“This badass,” Reedus, 50, captioned a throwback snap in honor of International Women’s Day that shows Kruger, 42, baring her giant baby bump in a cropped sweatshirt as she leans against a classic car. “#internationalwomensday. every day.”

Kruger and Reedus welcomed their first child together — a baby girl — in November 2018. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May of that year that the two, who started dating in March 2017, were expecting a baby.

“A lot to be thankful for this year,” the The Boondock Saints star captioned an Instagram pic on Christmas Eve, sharing the first glimpse of his newborn as she held his hand. “[Love] this one especially.”

Kruger, for her part, gushed over her beau in a heartfelt Instagram post days later. “2018 has been a year of new beginnings…rewarding, if challenging journeys..but mostly, a year of love,” the In the Fade actress wrote alongside a picture of herself with Reedus. “I would like to thank all of my friends who have been there for me and us this year, who have lifted me up and made me smile.”

She added: “I am thankful for all the work opportunities I’ve had this year and the many people I’ve met along the way. Thank you to all of YOU, who have shared some of my life this year here on Instagram. But above all, I’d like to thank my love @bigbaldhead for giving me our daughter and for being an amazing dad and partner,” she wrote. “I love you HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL OF YOU.”

Prior to her relationship with Reedus, Kruger dated Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson for 10 years before splitting in 2016, and was previously married to French director Guillaume Canet from 2001 to 2006. The Ride with Norman Reedus star dated model Helena Christensen from 1988 to 2003 and the pair share son Mingus, 19.

