Notorious B.I.G’s mom, Voletta Wallace, has weighed in on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing misconduct scandal.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Wallace, 71, told Rolling Stone on Thursday, May 30, of the allegations against Combs, 54. “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video]. I pray that he apologizes to her.”

Earlier this month, CNN released security footage from 2016 of Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie, now 37. In the video, Cassie was waiting at the elevator bay of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, and Diddy was seen knocking her to the ground, kicking her and dragging her down the hallway.

The video elicited a strong response from Wallace, whose late son signed with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records when it launched in 1993. “I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that,” she said. “Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

While Diddy publicly apologized for his “inexcusable” behavior following the video’s release, Wallace noted that Combs needed to express his condolences to his mother.

“I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologize[s] to her,” she said.

In November 2023, Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of abuse and rape throughout their relationship. Diddy denied the allegations before settling the case the next day. (Diddy and Cassie dated on and off from 2007 to 2018.)

Along with Cassie, multiple reported victims have come forward with their own accusations against Diddy. Three women shared their alleged experiences in a bombshell Rolling Stone report published Tuesday, May 28, and while Combs’ attorney did not respond to the specific accusations in depth, a statement was shared with the outlet. (Us Weekly also reached out to Diddy’s team for comment.)

“Mr. Combs cannot comment on settled litigation, will not comment on pending litigation, and cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how unreliable,” attorney Jonathan Davis said. “We are aware that the proper authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and therefore have confidence any important issues will be addressed in the proper forum, where the rules distinguish facts from fiction.”

As the fallout continues, CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and Josh Campbell reported on Wednesday, May 29, that the United States Justice Department may be seeking an indictment of Diddy. According to sources, some of Diddy’s accusers “are preparing” to be brought in front of a New York City grand jury.

Diddy’s homes were previously raised by Homeland Security in March in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, and the department confirmed to CNN that the investigation is still open.

When asked about the investigation, Wallace told Rolling Stone, “I leave it to time.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).