New York City Mayor Eric Adams is looking into “next steps” for possibly revoking the Key to the City he gave Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2023.

“I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him,” Adams, 63, shared during an interview with NYC’s PIX11 on Monday, May 20. “We’ve never rescinded a key before.”

Adams continued to say that the committee is “taking everything under analysis” and their team will “come back to me with the final determination.”

The politician bestowed the Key to the City upon Diddy, 54, in September 2023 to honor the music mogul’s “contributions to music, business, and philanthropy.” At the time, Diddy was presented with a red plaque and a giant gold key adorned upon it.

Related: Stars React to Video of Diddy Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Hollywood is not impressed with newly-released video footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2016. On May 17, 2024, CNN released security footage where Diddy, 54, could be seen pushing over and kicking Cassie in front of an elevator at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. After the video spread […]

“I promise to keep giving to this city that made me,” Diddy shared in a speech at the time. “Thank you for recognizing my journey and my mission to uplift and empower. Let’s continue to make history together.”

Adams is looking into revoking the honor days after CNN published a 2016 video of Diddy assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway. The video, which showed Diddy kicking and physically dragging Cassie, now 37, went viral on Friday, May 17.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Cassie’s lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Diddy issued an apology days later, which garnered widespread backlash from the public.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” the musician said in an Instagram video on Sunday, May 19. “I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

Related: Breaking Down All of the Allegations Against Diddy Paras Griffin/Getty Images While Sean “Diddy” Combs has fervently denied ex-girlfriend Cassie’s rape and assault allegations, multiple women have come forward with similar claims of alleged misconduct by the music mogul. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape and repeated physical […]

Diddy and Cassie dated on and off from 2007 to 2018. She initially accused the musician of physical abuse and sexual assault in a November 2023 lawsuit that was dropped one day later. Multiple victims have come out in the months that followed with several similar accusations against Diddy, all of which he’s denied.

In March, Homeland Security raided Diddy’s California and Florida homes in connection with an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. While Diddy did not speak publicly about the raids, his lawyer, Aaron Dyer, claimed they were “a gross overuse of military-level force” in a statement to Us at the time.

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities,” the statement continued. “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.