O.J. Simpson reportedly still owed Ron Goldman’s family more than $100 million at the time of his death on Wednesday, April 10.

Simpson, who died at age 76, was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman, who was one of her close friends, in 1995. He was found liable in civil court two years later for more than $33 million for the murders.

An attorney for Ron’s father, Fred Goldman, told Daily Mail on Thursday, April 11, that the Goldman family is still chasing the payments, and Simpson’s debt with interest is now over $100 million. Debt collection attorney David Cook said he plans to “start” the collection process at Simpson’s estate.

“We’re going to work on that. There might be something out there,” he told the outlet. “We’ve had this problem for a long, long time … It could be in a trust. It could be probate. It could be all gone.”

Cook added that he and his team of Nevada attorneys are “just starting” to track down the money owed to the Goldman family.

The Goldman family has been on a decades-long journey to receive their payout from Simpson amid the disgraced former athlete’s financial woes over the years.

The initial ruling seemingly led to Simpson auctioning off thousands of dollars worth of his sports memorabilia in an effort to pay the Goldmans. A bankruptcy court ruling in 2007 gave the Goldman family the rights to Simpson’s novel chronicling how the slaying of Ron and Nicole would have taken place if Simpson had been the killer.

The Goldmans made changes to the book, including releasing it under the title: If I Did it: Confessions of the Killer.

After news of Simpson’s death broke, Fred kept the focus on Ron in a statement to Us Weekly on April 11.

“The only thing I have to say is that today is a further reminder of how long Ron has been gone and how long we have missed him,” Fred told Us. “The only thing that is truly important today are the victims.”

Simpson’s family shared the news of his death after a battle with cancer via X.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the Simpson family shared in a statement via X. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”