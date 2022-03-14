Megan Thee Stallion More Headline Lit Okeechobee Music Festival

Good vibes! The Okeechobee Music Festival celebrated five years of bringing music to the masses in Sunshine Grove, Florida — and it’s safe to say everyone had a ball.

From March 3 to March 6, attendees were treated to headliners Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Rezz and Porter Robinson belting out their hits while supporting acts — including Gary Clark Jr., Caribou, Gus Dapperton and more — brought their A-games.

Megan, 27, took to social media following her performance, where the “Savage” rapper shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her day, noting, “Okeechobeefest was LIT.”

The beloved festival — where attendees can also participate in meditation, painting and wellness-related activities exercise — touts just one rule: Be, Here, Now. And, in the spirit of giving, the Okeechobee Music Festival has contributed $371,057 in donations to local nonprofits — and offered one lucky attendee the chance to win a Tesla!

You didn’t have to secure a ticket to get in on the action, however, as the event was live-streamed thanks to a collaboration with Lomotif’s digital entertainment network, LoMoTV, and Insomniac.

Those who were lucky enough to be in attendance were able to document their thrilling experience using Lomotif, a revolutionary video-sharing app slash social networking tool that allows users to upload performances, add their own creative touches and share it with the Lomotif community.

The widely successful app — known in the tech industry as TikTok’s biggest competition — boasted more than 7.2 million unique active users from the Okeechobee event alone. (For their part, TikTok has seen #Lomotif views on their app combined over 570 million times within the last several months.)

For the Okeechobee Music Festival alone, the Lomotif app received over 16 million unique visitors and 1 billion ad impressions with five-plus minutes spent viewing the site on average, all with their new ad platform, AdRizer.

Lomotif continues to be a powerhouse in the industry after breaking through the Top 50 applications in the Apple Store from spot 161 to 45. In October 2021, the company hosted Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, where Lil Nas X — who did a set with Diplo — and Kid Laroi belted out their best.

