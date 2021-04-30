Elon Musk was announced as a host for Saturday Night Live and the reactions are building up the anticipation.

The billionaire will be the first host who isn’t an actor or an athlete to host the show, alongside performer Miley Cyrus, since Donald Trump was invited on SNL in 2017.

Social media wasn’t thrilled about the choice based on past comments from the business mogul, 49, but they weren’t alone. Several cast members publicly referenced the announcement about the May 9th episode of the sketch show.

Aidy Bryant seemingly criticized Musk by sharing a tweet from Bernie Sanders that called immense wealth a “moral obscenity,” via her Instagram Story.

“The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people. Let me repeat that, because it is almost too absurd to believe: the 50 wealthiest people in this country own more wealth than some 165 MILLION Americans,” Sanders, 79, tweeted in March.

Bowen Yang was another cast member that didn’t seem pleased by the upcoming host.

“Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is,” the Tesla CEO tweeted following the announcement that he would be appearing on SNL.

“What the f–k does that even mean?” Yang, 30, asked via his Instagram story in reference to Musk’s tweet.

Musk has previously faced backlash about his comments on the national-stay-at-home orders and his decision not to take the vaccine for COVID-19. The engineer has since clarified that he did plan to support the vaccine.

“To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal,” Musk tweeted in early April. “In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily addressed with an EpiPen.”

The SpaceX founder was also publicly called out after sharing a tweet that many on social media called transphobic.

“Pronouns suck,” he wrote via Twitter in July 2020.

His girlfriend, Grimes, reacted to Musk’s choice of words on the social media app.

“I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [call]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart,” the singer replied.

Scroll down for five things to know about Musk in anticipation of his SNL debut.