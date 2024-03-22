Olivia Munn praised Princess Kate Middleton’s “grace and determination” as they both undergo treatment for their respective cancer diagnoses.

“Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family,” Munn, 43, shared in an Instagram comment on Friday, March 22. “Wishing you all the best.”

Munn’s comment was directed toward Kate, 42, who revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer in a video published on Friday.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” Kate shared. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate went on to say that the diagnosis was a “huge shock” for her family, and that she and Prince William wanted to tell their kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, before going public with the news.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” Kate continued. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

Munn’s message of support for Kate comes days after the Newsroom alum announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.

“In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 different cancer genes,” she shared in a social media post on March 13. “I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara [Potts] had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram.”

Despite the negative tests, she received a breast cancer diagnosis two months later and underwent “four surgeries” over the past year. She also thanked her partner, John Mulaney, and the medical staff who’ve been by her side.

“Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry,” she added. “My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded.”