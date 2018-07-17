Destined for royalty? Olivia Munn recreated the photo Duchess Meghan (neé Markle) took outside Buckingham Palace more than 20 years before the former Suits star married Prince Harry.

Munn’s friend Matthew Hoffman posted a series of photos from the twosome’s trip abroad, including one of the pals sitting like Meghan, now 36, outside the palace in the the summer of 1996. The Duchess of Sussex, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, was 15 years old at the time.

🇬🇧 Tourists @oliviamunn A post shared by Matthew Hoffman (@matthewhoffman.tv) on Jul 16, 2018 at 8:28am PDT

“🇬🇧 Tourists @oliviamunn,” he captioned the Instagram pictures on Monday, July 17. The Newsroom alum also shared a series of snaps from her London trip, simply captioning her Instagram post, “London ✔.”

The throwback photo of Meghan first surfaced in November 2017 after she and Harry announced their engagement. The pic made headlines again when the couple tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly last month that Meghan was loving her new life in the U.K.

“She’s so happy. She’s really enjoying her new life,” the insider told Us. “It’s been very busy the last couple of months and she’s booked up for the rest of the summer, but she’s happy to finally be back in a routine and have the wedding be over. There are no travel plans booked as of now, besides work trips.”

Most recently, Meghan and Harry stepped out to meet Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela at the new exhibit for the former President of South Africa at Southbank Centre in London on Tuesday, July 17.

Munn, meanwhile, appears to have something else in common with Meghan — a love of tennis! The Predator star and the duchess both watched Serena Williams‘ Wimbledon match on Saturday, July 14. Meghan was seen getting emotional after the tennis pro dedicated her performance to her fellow mothers, while Munn shared a sweet tribute to Williams on Instagram after the match.

“10 months ago I said I would try soul cycle. Today I still haven’t. 10 months ago @serenawilliams gave birth to a gorgeous baby girl. Today she played in the #Wimbledon Finals,” Munn wrote. “Serena, you are an inspiration to every woman and man out there. You are the GOAT of goats. I am forever inspired by you. Love you mama!!!”

Williams and Meghan have been friends for years, with the athlete recently attending the royal couple’s wedding with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

