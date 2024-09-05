Olivia Munn shared her breast cancer timeline in an effort to help others going through a similar experience.

“I’ve gotten a lot of questions about this and I’ve wanted to make this video for those asking for a while but I’ve been filming, finishing filming, running after a toddler and starting a new medication,” Munn, 44, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 4. “Thank you for your patience and understanding. 💕If you have any questions about my treatment or surgeries I’ve listed please put them in the comments.”

The video began with Munn explaining what motivated her to publicly address her health.

“I hope that by doing so it helps others who have gone through it or are going through it right now,” the actress, who has been diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer, said. “Maybe feel a little comforted and knowing that I’ve gone down the same path and I’m doing OK.”

Munn included a written timeline leading up to her April 2023 diagnosis — and her current treatment process.

“Jan 2022 2 mammograms, 2 ultrasounds: clear, Jan 2023 mammogram: clear, Feb 2023 genetic testing: 0% chance of genetic cancer, March 2023 Tyrer-Cuzik breast cancer assessment score: 37.3%,” read the timeline, which noted that Munn went on to have an MRI, ultrasound and multiple biopsies before she was officially diagnosed.

One month later, Munn went through a “nipple delay, lymph node dissection and double mastectomy” and then an egg retrieval in June 2023. Munn’s other medical procedures included breast reconstruction and lupron treatment in late 2023 before partial hysterectomy/oophorectomy in April and arimidex treatment last month.

Munn, who shares son Malcolm, 2, with husband John Mulaney, ended the post with a message to those who supported her amid her cancer battle.

“I will make videos answering as many as I can,” she concluded. “Also, I just wanted to say to everyone who has sent me a message or stopped me on the street when I’m out shopping, it really means so much to me and it’s been incredibly healing, so thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Munn first spoke about her breast cancer in March.

“Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded,” she wrote via Instagram. “I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next.”

Munn expressed her gratitude to Mulaney, 42, for remaining by her side, adding, “I’m so thankful for the nights [John] spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect.”

She continued: “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

In response, Mulaney commented, “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you. ❤️.”

Mulaney confirmed in August that he and Munn had tied the knot after three years of dating. “I got married. … It’s the best,” Mulaney shared on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. “It’s the greatest single time in my life.”