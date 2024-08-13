John Mulaney Confirms Marriage to Olivia Munn

John Mulaney is gushing about married life with Olivia Munn!

The comedian confirmed his marriage to Munn for the first time during an appearance on the Monday, August 12, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, and he even brought his mother-in-law along with him to the taping.

“I got married. Thanks a lot. It’s the best,” Mulaney, 41, shared with host Seth Meyers, before waving and saying hello to his mom-in-law, Kim Schmid, who was seated in the audience.

“It’s the greatest single time in my life,” Mulaney said of his marriage to Munn, 44, with whom he shares son Malcolm, 2.

Mulaney said that not only is he loving wedded life with Munn, but he has also connected with her whole family.

“I’ve been in a lot of interesting situations, but marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” he shared. “They’re the best, man,” he added, pointing again to Munn’s mother, whom he affectionately referred to as “Miss Kim.”

“One of them will come with you anywhere,” he went on to quip about his in-laws. “And they call me John Mulaney — full name. Full name all the time: ‘Olivia’s here with John Mulaney.’”

Mulaney continued to show his appreciation for his new family members, who he said don’t shy away from difficult conversations.

“My family is white, Caucasian … so we’re uptight about a lot of topics,” he explained. “Money, health, anything — almost everything is taboo. The Luong family, they talk about anything immediately upon meeting you. ‘How much money you have?’ ‘Why you so skinny?’”

People reported last month that the Saturday Night Live alum and Newsroom actress had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in New York state in early July. Only their son and a witness were in attendance, per the outlet. Today.com later reported that Munn’s former Newsroom costar Sam Waterston officiated the ceremony.

Us Weekly confirmed in May 2021 that Munn and Mulaney had started dating following the comedian’s split from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler. (Mulaney and Tendler, 39, got married in 2014. He filed for divorce in July 2021, and their split was finalized by January 2022.)

During a September 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Munn confirmed she was expecting the couple’s first child. The actress welcomed Malcolm three months later in December 2021.

Munn revealed earlier this year that she had been privately battling breast cancer — and praised Mulaney for offering support through her ongoing health journey. (Munn received her diagnosis in February 2023 but kept it hidden for over a year.)

“I’m so thankful for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” she wrote via Instagram in March. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”