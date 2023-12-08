Olivia Rodrigo is owning up to an embarrassing social media mistake.

“I try to follow zero people because it helps me be off of my phone,” Rodrigo, 20, said of her Instagram account during a Thursday, December 7, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “But I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex — as one does, sue me, sorry — and I accidentally followed him because I was stalking him. And I was just following one person, so it was super obvious that I was following him.”

While Rodrigo didn’t name the ex in question, eagle-eyed fans noticed back in July 2022 that the singer briefly followed her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett.

Rodrigo and Bassett, 22, sparked dating rumors in 2020, but neither has confirmed the romance. However, that didn’t stop fans from speculating that Rodrigo’s 2021 hit “Drivers License” was inspired by Bassett and his then–new flame Sabrina Carpenter. (Bassett and Carpenter, 24, were linked in summer 2020.)

“You’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about,” Rodrigo crooned in one verse.

Rodrigo told host Jimmy Fallon that she tried to do damage control after hitting the follow button by accident.

“My friend ran into my room and was like, ‘Oh, my God, did you mean to follow him? Unfollow him!’ And I grabbed my phone, like, ‘Oh, shoot, oh, my God!’ And I went to open the Instagram app and the second that I opened the app my phone died,” she said on Thursday. “And I didn’t have my charger, so I was just following my ex for a while. People were like, ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s hacked!’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, you guys, be safe!'”

To avoid making a similar mistake in the future, Rodrigo assured Fallon, 49: “I have a finsta [fake Instagram] now, so I’m safe.”

While Rodrigo admitted to stalking an ex online, she doesn’t think getting back together with one is a good idea.

“You guys, the sequel is never as good as the original,” she quipped during an October interview with Pitchfork. “Never.”

Rodrigo has been linked to several other stars in addition to Bassett. She dated her former Bizaardvark costar Ethan Wacker as a teenager. When one TikTok fan speculated in January 2021 that “Drivers License” was about Wacker, 21, he wrote back: “Nope. I treated her well.”

Rodrigo has also dated film producer Adam Faze, whom she split from in February 2022 after less than one year of dating. That same month, she sparked romance rumors with DJ Zack Bia. In August 2022, a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that the duo’s “relationship sort of fizzled” due to “different work schedules and different friend groups.”