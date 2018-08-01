Celebs were out and about this week, from Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis enjoying a date night at Cinespia’s screening of The Graduate, to Jenna Dewan getting a fresh set of lashes, to Kate Beckinsale celebrating her birthday with friend in L.A. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Wilde and Sudeikis enjoyed Cinespia’s screening of The Graduate with friends at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

— Chris Evans hung out with friends at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas.

— Amelia Gray Hamlin debuted as the face of Hudson’s new fall campaign, “The Bad and the Beautiful. Vol. 2.”

— AnnaLynne McCord enjoyed sushi at Katsuya at L.A. Live with friends.

— Deja Riley led a HIIT workout at PUMA’s pop-up Do You Studio where guests enjoyed portrait sessions by Livin’ Cool, braids and massages by PRIV, and delicious refreshments.

— Danielle Bernstein and FIJI Water celebrated the new FIJI Water Sports Cap with a special private class at SoulCycle’s West Village studio.

— Sanctuary Clothing dropped its Fall 2018 collection focusing on Human Nature.

— Beckinsale celebrated her 45th birthday at sbe’s Doheny Room and danced until midnight with a close group of friends.

— Adam Lambert enjoyed a performance by St. Vincent at Mondrian Los Angeles.

— Dewan stopped into Envious Lashes for a fresh set of lash extensions where celebrity lash expert and founder Clementina Richardson did a rounded cat eye to open up her eyes and used an ultra-silk D curl to give her an almond-eyed look.

— Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival announced its 2018 comedy lineup featuring Hannibal Buress, Michelle Wolf, Pete Davidson, Natasha Leggier and Trixie Matte.

— Dr. Garth Fisher celebrated the launch of his DOC BLOCK sunscreen with a dinner at Sunset Tower.

— The Pottery hosted a high tea event at Laduree Beverly Hills where hemp macaroon treats were served.

— Designer Adina Reyter hosted a jewelry event along with a screening of The Spy Who Dumped Me at Soho House West Hollywood.

— Scheana Marie, James Kennedy, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss attended Relevant Relations’s celebrity trunk show at Skybar at the Mondrian Los Angeles.

— Ed Westwick hung out with his girlfriend Jessica Serafty at HYDE Sunset.

— Maria Sharapova celebrated her sbe X Sugarpova Partnership Launch at Cleo Third Street in L.A.

