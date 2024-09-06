The father of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei is speaking out after his daughter’s death on Thursday, September 5.

Cheptegei succumbed to complete organ failure following a gasoline attack on Monday, September 2, allegedly perpetrated by her partner, Dickson Ndiema. She was 33.

Cheptegei, a mother of two and marathon runner from Uganda, suffered burns on 80 percent of her body and inhalation burns after Ndiema allegedly set her on fire following an argument. They were allegedly fighting over a land dispute, according to Kenyan outlet The Star.

“I have a lot of grief because I’ve lost my daughter,” her father, Joseph Cheptegei, told the Los Angeles Times in a story published Thursday. “I seek your help so that this person who has killed my daughter can be prosecuted.”

Rebecca’s death comes just weeks after she placed 44th in the women’s marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Authorities told the BBC that Ndiema broke into Rebecca’s house while she was at church and doused her in gasoline when she returned. Neighbors told police they heard the altercation and pulled the two out of the fire before they were taken to the hospital.

Ndiema also suffered burns on about 30 percent of his body and was admitted to the ICU, according to The Star.

“As it is now, the criminal who harmed my daughter is a murderer and I am yet to see what the security officials are doing,” Joseph continued. “He is still free and might even flee.”

Joseph also placed blame on the Kenyan government, who he says did not take complaints about Ndiema seriously.

“I blame her death on negligence by the government because the authorities should have taken it seriously when we first reported that this man had become problematic and he was fighting her,” he said, according to CNN. “We reported to the police, to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, but they didn’t take any action to save her life.”

The Ugandan Athletics Federation released a statement after Rebecca’s death, expressing sadness and echoing Joseph’s call for justice.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence,” the organization shared via X. “As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace.”

Kenya’s Sports Minister Kipchumba Murkomen also released a statement on Thursday condemning the attack and calling on increased action to fight gender-based violence.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder that we must do more to combat gender-based violence in our society, which in recent years has reared its ugly head in elite sporting circles,” the statement read, per the L.A. Times.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.