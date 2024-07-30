Team USA’s Stephen Nedoroscik can count on his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, to be his No. 1 cheerleader.

After Nedoroscik helped the men’s gymnastics team win their first Olympic medal in 16 years, McCracken was by his side to celebrate her boyfriend’s achievement. (The pommel horse specialist was last to compete in the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing the bronze medal alongside fellow gymnasts Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Asher Hong and Paul Juda.)

Nedoroscik and McCracken met before their freshman year at Penn State during summer 2016. Nedoroscik was a member of the men’s gymnastics team while McCracken was on the women’s squad.

“I was like, ‘This girl seems cool.’ She’s a little weird like me, so we kinda clicked,” Nedoroscik told Access Hollywood in July 2024. “Immediately there was a friendship, and we just continued talking. Within a week, we were basically dating.”

Scroll down to see a complete timeline of Nedoroscik and McCracken’s romance:

2024

McCracken gushed over Nedoroscik winning the bronze medal in the team competition at the Paris Olympics. “History = Made,” McCracken wrote via Instagram in July 2024. “The most insane, magical day watching you close it out to bring home the first team medal for USA in sixteen years🇺🇸 Words can’t capture how proud I am of you ❤️.”

Before Nedoroscik returned for the individual events, fans online rallied to help get McCracken a closer view of the pommel horse after she shared a glimpse of her seats for the team finals, enlisting fellow Olympics superfans Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav for assistance.

2023

Nedoroscik paid tribute to McCracken on their seventh anniversary. “Happy 7 years with this beautiful woman. It’s absolutely crazy how time flies when you love someone ❤️ @tess.mccracken,” he wrote via Instagram.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Prove That Love Isn’t Dead In light of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s headline-making split on Tuesday, September 20, Us Weekly rounded up some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrity couples who prove that love isn’t dead — see who made the cut!

2022

Nedoroscik and McCracken were all smiles as she lifted him up while he held onto gymnastic rings.

“Happy 24th birthday to the girl who has supported me more than anybody else throughout the past five years,” he wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “I’m truly blessed to have you. I’m so proud of the things you’ve accomplished this year and I know you’ll accomplish even more the following. I love you so much, and can’t wait to catch up to your age in 9 months ❤️.”

2021

Nedoroscik and McCracken celebrated their fifth anniversary in July 2021. “Well I’ve been trying to caption these pictures for half an hour now. But I can’t find the right words to emphasize how happy you make me,” he wrote at the time. “Thank you for always being there for me. You’re an incredible woman. Happy 5 years Tess ❤️.”

2020

Nedoroscik gushed about his relationship with McCracken in July 2021, writing via Instagram, “Four years ago I had my entire collegiate experience ahead of me. Little did I know I had already found my favorite part about college. I love you @tess.mccracken and happy four years.”

2019

“Today is a really important day. Independence Day, FISU preliminaries, but most importantly today is me and @tess.mccracken third year anniversary,” he wrote via Instagram in July 2019. “I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there with you today (for the second year in a row). I miss you ever day I’m away at a competition, but today I’ll miss you just a little more. Happy three years babe ❤️.”

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes They sure like their players! Stars like Victoria Beckham, Olivia Munn, and Kaley Cuoco prefer their men athletic. Check out which big-name stars are linked to hunky athletes here!

2018

Nedoroscik marked his and McCracken’s second anniversary with a sweet pic of them embracing. “Exactly two years ago I started dating a girl who has since become my everything, happy two years Tess ❤️,” he wrote in an Instagram upload in July 2018.

2017

“My freshman year is filled with the greatest moments of my life, and you’re the reason for most of them. Happy one year babe I love you ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote via Instagram in July 2017.

2016

Nedoroscik and McCracken began dating in July 2016.