Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik (aka Pommel Horse Guy) and his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, looked nothing less than golden on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet.

The couple stepped out for a star-studded date night at the Sunday, September 15, awards show at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Nedoroscik, 25, traded in his gymnastics leotard for a sleek black tux, black bow tie and white button-up shirt.

McCracken complimented her boyfriend’s ensemble by donning a black velvet strapless gown and strappy black heels. The two each accessorized their looks by sporting big smiles while posing for paparazzi pics.

Before hitting the red carpet, McCracken snapped a mirror selfie with the Olympic bronze medalist. “And we’re off,” she captioned the Instagram Story pic. Nedoroscik reshared the adorable snap via his own Instagram Story.

The pair’s Emmys outing comes amid Nedoroscik’s preparation for Dancing With the Stars season 33. Nedoroscik was the first of several celebrities announced to be joining the latest season of the ABC dance competition, which premieres on Tuesday, September 17.

“I’m a very upper body type of guy in gymnastics, so now I’m starting to use my legs,” he exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month of learning how to ballroom dance. “It is different, but I think the approach is very similar. I’m learning a skill, putting in a routine, and then I’m gonna compete it. So I’m kind of just translating those skills I’ve picked up in gymnastics to the dance floor. I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Nedoroscik added that he was “excited” to be paired up with pro dance partner Rylee Arnold, sharing, “She is an amazing dancer. I didn’t know who I was gonna get and I was looking at all the pros and was like, ‘I really hope I get Ryle.’ So, I was excited I got Rylee.”

Arnold, 19, returned the kind words, calling Nedoroscik “so kind” and “such a good soul.” She told Us. “He was competitive, he wanted to work hard, he wanted to dance and get good at what we were doing and so, I’m so grateful he’s my partner.”

Nedoroscik made waves earlier this summer for his performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He became an online sensation for helping the U.S. men’s gymnastics team win bronze in the team final with his pommel horse routine before earning a personal bronze medal in the pommel horse final.

McCracken, whom Nedoroscik has dated since 2016, traveled to Paris to cheer for him and Team USA.

“Happy is what happens when all your dreams come true❤️,” she captioned an August 4 Instagram slideshow featuring pics of herself and Nedoroscik with his medals. “For the entire time I’ve known you, you have been nothing but absolutely certain that one day you would be an Olympian, and seeing that dream become a reality this week is a feeling that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

She continued: “Stephen, you are the greatest partner, athlete, and role model. I can’t wait to see what life has in store for you next, and I will be right beside you for every moment of it 🥰.”