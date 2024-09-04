Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik Hasn’t Decided If He’s Wearing Glasses on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (Exclusive)

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is ready to lace up his dancing shoes on Dancing With the Stars, but he’s unsure whether he’ll be rocking his signature glasses on the ballroom floor.

“You’ll have to find out, guys,” Nedoroscik, 25, teased to Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 4. “We’ll see what happens. We haven’t decided.”

Nedoroscik became an internet sensation during the 2024 Paris Olympics when he went viral for appearing to take a nap before competing in the men’s gymnastics team final. (Nedoroscik set the record straight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August, revealing that he was not taking a snooze and was instead doing “breathing exercises and visualizing a lot.”)

Nedoroscik nailed his routine on the pommel horse — helping his teammates win bronze — and the internet began likening him to Clark Kent, who would turn into Superman when removing his glasses. (Nedoroscik later received a bronze medal in the men’s pommel horse final.)

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Cast

Related: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33 Cast Revealed: Meet the Duos

“It’s like a roller-coaster. It’s still going up. The drop hasn’t come yet,” he told Us of his whirlwind few months. “It’s just a ride. I’m taking it one day at a time, enjoying every moment of it.”

While Nedoroscik initially said he wanted to have some time to relax after the Olympics, he was confirmed in August as the first celebrity on DWTS season 33. His partner was revealed on Wednesday to be pro Rylee Arnold — whom he told Us he was hoping to be paired with.

Olympic Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik Hasn't Decided If He's Dancing With His Glasses On or Off
Disney/Andrew Eccles

“I was so excited. She is an amazing dancer,” he gushed. “I didn’t know who I was gonna get and I was looking at all the pros and I was like, ‘I really hope I get Rylee.’ So I was so excited I got Rylee.”

Rylee, for her part, replied, “I’m glad.”

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Everything to Know

Related: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33: What to Know

With the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on his mind, Nedoroscik is ready to work different muscles and bring home the gold.

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal

“I’m a very upper body type of guy in gymnastics, so now I’m starting to use my legs,” he explained. “It is different, but I think the approach is very similar. I’m learning a skill, putting in a routine, and then I’m gonna compete it. So I’m kind of just translating those skills I’ve picked up in gymnastics to the dance floor. I’m excited to see where it goes.”

image
Quizzes

Prove You’re The Ultimate Dancing With the Stars Fan

Play now

Dancing With the Stars season 33 premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

In this article

Dancing With The Stars Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Dancing With The Stars

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.