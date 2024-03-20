Olympic gold medalists Evan Bates and Madison Chock make the perfect pair on and off the ice.

Chock and Bates, who were first partnered during the 2011-2012 figure skating season, started dating in 2017.

“We just really fell in love on the ice and grew closer together,” Bates exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2018, noting that he had a crush on Chock when they were teens. “I love her personality. I love her zest for life.”

Bates and Chock have continued to go for the gold at the Olympic games, which impacts their romance.

“When we’re training, we sort of lead kind of quiet lives,” he told Us. “We stay home a lot and we go to bed early!”

After five years together, Bates proposed in June 2022 during a vacation in Thailand. While preparing for their 2024 wedding, they still enjoy skating together in competitions.

“We still love what we do and we enjoy the process,” Chock gushed to Olympics.com in 2023. “Having to put in the work day in and day out over the years, you have to be in love with the process. That’s something that we’ve done and we still have those feelings.”

Keep scrolling for Chock and Bates’ cool-as-ice relationship timeline:

2011

The pair were first partnered during the 2011 season. (Bates previously placed 11th at the 2010 Olympics with then-partner Emily Samuelson.)

Years later, Chock gushed to NBC Sports that she and Bates “got on really well” even before they competed together, gushing that they had “good chemistry right from the start.”

2017

Amid their career highs, Bates and Chock started dating.

2018

They adopted two toy poodles together, Stella and Henry.

“Our dogs look like us! My dog is blonde and has curly hair, her dog is black and has, like, really distinct eyebrows,” Bates joked to Us that February. “We have really nice dogs. They’re amazing!”

February 2022

Chock and Bates competed together at the Olympic Games in 2014, 2018 and 2022. They were named co-captains of the 2022 ice skating team during the tournament in Beijing.

June 2022

“Left home with my boyfriend, coming back with my fiancé! 🥰❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote via Instagram, confirming Bates had popped the question.

January 2024

They won their first Grand Prix Final title in December 2023, one month before officially becoming Olympic gold medalists.

Chock, Bates and the rest of Team USA had initially finished in second behind the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) during the team figure skating event. After a lengthy investigation, ROC star athlete Kamila Valieva was disqualified for doping, leading Team USA to take home the gold instead.

“It’s been very unexpected,” Chock said on the Today show during an interview with Bates and their teammates. “We just didn’t have much information and people would always ask us. … I didn’t realize how much had been weighing on me, and probably, weighing on all of us, until we found [out] the news. It almost felt like a weight had been lifted to just feel this closure from the Beijing games.”