Not mincing words. Omarosa Manigault didn’t hide her feelings about President Donald Trump when she spoke to Us Weekly about his mental state.

“I think he’s losing his mind,” the Apprentice alum, 44, told Us exclusively at the Fahrenheit 11/9 premiere in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, September 19. “I think he’s completely and totally mentally impaired and unhinged.”

“The only thing that can turn it is meds. He’ll need meds,” she added, laughing.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum worked as the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison until she was fired in December 2017. She has since been outspoken about Trump, claiming the 72-year-old president was recorded using the N-word repeatedly on his reality show, and releasing audio tapes of conversations she had with chief of staff John Kelly and the former Celebrity Apprentice host about her dismissal. The real estate mogul fired back several times on Twitter.

“Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will,” Trump tweeted at the time. “She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard really bad things.”

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out,” he later wrote. “Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

Manigault also speculated about Trump’s likelihood to win his 2020 reelection campaign. “I think [special counsel Robert] Mueller is going to give him a one-two punch. Just based on talking with those investigators,” she told Us. “I just don’t think that they understand the depth or breadth of that investigation.”

The Unhinged author does not think the American people have seen the end of revelations coming out about the commander in chief either. “I’ve been watching other people come forward and talk about their experiences with him, things they’ve heard, things they’ve shared. People purporting to have tapes and things like that,” she explained. “I think that people are now emboldened to come out and speak about their experiences with the current president.”

On the bright side, Manigault has one special person to thank for helping her make it through the aftermath of her exit from the White House: “If it were not for my husband [John Allen Newman], I would not have been able to rebound from leaving Trump world.”

