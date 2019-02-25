Next-level fandom! One Tree Hill fan Alison Briggs pulled off the ultimate proposal for her now fiancée Cydney Childers on Sunday, February 24, when she got the show’s stars Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush to help her pop the question.

Briggs posted a video to Instagram on Sunday, February 24, in which Burton, 36, who played Peyton Sawyer on the WB hit, gave the perfect response to her inquiry about what her favorite quote from the show was. “Six billion people in the world. Six billion souls. And sometimes, all you need is one,” the Christmas Contract star replied, signaling for Briggs to kneel down on one knee before her beloved.

The event occurred at a “Weekend in Tree Hill” charity fundraiser in Tree Hill, North Carolina. Childers appeared shocked in the clip, covering her face with her hands, as Burton and Bush, 36, held her shoulders and smiled.

She then nodded a ‘yes’ and kissed Briggs as the actresses jumped up and down beside them.

“ALL!!!!! Today was an absolute dream come true. After months of planning and stressing and wanting the perfect proposal, it ended up being better than I ever could’ve imagined,” Briggs captioned the video. “THANK YOU SO MUCH @hilarieburton @sophiabush and @fwbcharityevents for helping me propose to the love of my life- I can guarantee this is a moment we will never forget.”

Childers expressed her excitement via Twitter Sunday, writing, “I’ve loved hilarie burton since i was 8 and she was in kahoots [sic] w my f–king gf for her proposal???????? to me???? what the F——K.”

The former MTV Total Request Live VJ congratulated the newly engaged couple on Twitter Sunday, tweeting, “It was a HUGE honor today to be a part of this beautiful couple’s engagement!! Alison, thank you for including @SophiaBush and me. We are so happy for you lovebirds!!!!! Xoxoxo.”

The former Chicago P.D. star shared a photo of herself hanging out with her former costar at the fundraiser, in comparison to one of the two from 10 years prior on Instagram. “Same same, but different. I’m into our 10 (+) year challenge,” she wrote of her friend on Sunday. She also posted a shot of herself and Burton with Bryan Greenberg, who played Jake Jagielski on the series.

“Can’t take us anywhere … #ReunitedAndItFeelsSoGood,” the John Tucker Must Die star wrote.

The List alum also posted the group picture in a gallery that also included show stars Kate Voegele, Tyler Hilton and Antwon Tanner on Instagram Sunday, writing, “Big love to my cast mates and lifelong friends. Coming home to you is always such a joy. Thanks to @fwbcharityevents for bringing us all back together!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!