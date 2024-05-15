Orfeh and Andy Karl were one of Broadway’s power couples before their May 2024 separation.

Orfeh and Karl met on the set of Broadway’s Saturday Night Fever in 2000.

“I would stare at her photo outside the [theater], just a huge billboard post on all the doors at the Minskoff,” Karl previously quipped to Theatermania in 2014. “I loved the show and I wanted to be in it. [I was like,] ‘I’m going to be in this and that girl’s gonna be mine.’ I would stare at her photo and [thought,] ‘Jesus, she’s gorgeous.’”

Six months later, Karl stepped into the show and had a chance to meet Orfeh. She was equally smitten when they finally connected, calling it “love at first sight.” The pair eloped another six months later in January 2001.

“No one even knew we were dating,” Orfeh recalled to Theatermania. “That’s how down low we were. I think closing night, people [asked,] ‘Are you guys dating?’ We’re like, ‘Actually, we’re engaged.’”

Orfeh and Karl went on to star on stage together several more times during their marriage. After 23 years together, they announced their separation in May 2024.

Keep scrolling to revisit Orfeh and Karl’s relationship timeline through the years:

2000

While Orfeh was an OG cast member in Saturday Night Fever on Broadway, Karl came in as a replacement.

“We were both very interested in each other, but I played it way cool. So cool that she didn’t even notice,” Karl recalled to Playbill in 2015. “I had just come into the show and she was this phenomenon that I’d never seen before. I can’t compare my wife to anyone else because she’s so unique. I didn’t think I had a chance [with her], but I tried to strike up conversations. I think when it came down to it we were both obviously looking for the same thing. You can’t stop that when it’s in the air, so I feel like it happened mutually.”

January 2001

The pair dated for five months before getting engaged. Weeks later, Orfeh and Karl eloped in South Beach.

2007

Orfeh and Karl worked together again in Legally Blonde the Musical, which opened in April. She portrayed Paulette, the role originated by Jennifer Coolidge in the 2001 film, while Karl played love interest Kyle the UPS Guy.

August 2017

Their Legally Blonde roles inspired the title of their joint “Legally Bound” live cabaret show at Feinstein’s 54 Below in New York City. Orfeh and Karl also recorded and released the performance on a CD.

2018

The duo once again costarred on the Great White Way in Pretty Woman the Musical. Karl took on Richard Gere’s role of Edward Lewis opposite Samantha Barks’ Vivian Ward. Orfeh, meanwhile, played Vivian’s BFF Kit (the role originated by Laura San Giacomo).

February 2024

Karl reprised his Tony-nominated role of Phil Connors in Groundhog Day the Musical during its Australian run and Orfeh remained his biggest cheerleader.

“CONGRATULATIONS to my hubby, the supernatural, better than ever, @andy_karl 🥰🥰🥰,” she wrote via Instagram on February 1.

Days later on Valentine’s Day, they celebrated on “opposite” sides of the world since she is based in New York.

May 2024

The couple confirmed their separation in a joint Instagram statement on May 14.

“After 23 years of a wonderful loving relationship, both onstage and off, we have made the decision to separate,” they wrote. “Keeping a marriage strong can be challenging, especially when working on opposite sides of the world, but we remain committed to building a strong future, whether together or apart. We ask for respect and privacy at this time.”